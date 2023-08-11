Jammu

Revitalising NCC in J&K, Ladakh | Manthan-II Initiative takes center stage

Square Logo
Square LogoSquare Logo

Jammu, Aug 11: In an endeavor to breathe new life into the National Cadet Corps (NCC) activities across the regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, the “Manthan-II” initiative has taken its inaugural step.

The initiative, which kicked off at the NCC Directorate JK&L, holds a profound vision of reinvigorating NCC engagements by shifting the focus from a personality-centered approach to a process-oriented framework.

The brainstorming sessions held during Manthan-II highlighted a range of critical issues that demand attention for the upliftment of NCC activities in the region.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Alok Kumar praised the NCC Directorate JK&L for its dedication to nation-building and fostering values of discipline, character, and unity.

He offered suggestions, including broadening the horizons of cadet recruitment to encompass a diverse spectrum of society and promoting the benefits of the Agniveer Scheme to alleviate any concerns.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com