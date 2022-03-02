Revival of VDCs will boost J&K’s security grid: BJP

The revival and renaming of VDCs was announced by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with a delegation of the BJP J&K unit led by Sunil Sharma and VDC members at New Delhi on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons here, Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, and J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina for “their role in helping the VDCs to be revived”.