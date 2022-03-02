Revival of VDCs will boost J&K’s security grid: BJP

Jammu, Mar 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Sunil Sharma Wednesday said that the revival of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) by renaming them as Village Defence Groups (VDGs) and their financial empowerment would boost the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir.
The revival and renaming of VDCs was announced by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with a delegation of the BJP J&K unit led by Sunil Sharma and VDC members at New Delhi on Tuesday.
Addressing media persons here, Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, and J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina for “their role in helping the VDCs to be revived”.
He expressed hope that the other pending issues would also be resolved at the earliest.
Sharma said that as the Union Home Ministry finally revived the VDCs into VDGs, it would go a long way in meeting the genuine demands of their members, who would now be enrolled as Village Defence Guards under the new policy, thus entitled to one rank and equal salary to be directly transferred into their accounts.
He also stressed the need to “equip them with modern weapons for giving a befitting reply to any terror attack in the future”.
“There was a time when terror was at its peak and innocent people were being killed mercilessly. The people from hilly and far-flung areas were migrating to safer places due to the threats to their lives. The BJP leaders in the state and at the national level, particularly Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani launched Doda Bachao Andolan and raised voices for the constitution of VDCs in the 1990s. Their struggle culminated in the coming up of VDCs in all 10 districts of Jammu province with arms to counter terror,” Sharma said.
He said that despite an important role played by VDCs, their salary distribution system was not streamlined as the salary from SPOs was distributed among them.
Sharma said that two years back, SPOs got the order from the court as a result of which they were not bound to distribute salary and so the remaining members of VDCs were left without any salary.
“Till now many VDCs have been non-functional or disbanded. Many VDC members have submitted their resignations and deposited weapons. They did so to be enrolled for availing the benefits under the BPL category,” he said.