Revival, restoration of Jammu heritage places on cards

During the meeting, the DC advocated for a much-needed facelift and renovation for the cherished heritage sites, stressing the importance of preserving the cultural and historical treasures that define the region.

He instructed Executive Engineers of PWD and Sub Divisional Magistrates to come together to devise a comprehensive strategy for the planned development of these distinguished locations, which hold a special place in the hearts of the local populace and are steeped in cultural significance.

The Deputy Commissioner underscored the immense emotional and cultural value attached to these sites, emphasizing that their upkeep should be a top priority for the district administration.