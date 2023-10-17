Revival, restoration of Jammu heritage places on cards

Jammu, Oct 17: Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, convened a meeting of the District Level Coordination-cum-Implementation committee, focusing on the revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of the architecture and heritage places of the district.
During the meeting, the DC advocated for a much-needed facelift and renovation for the cherished heritage sites, stressing the importance of preserving the cultural and historical treasures that define the region.
He instructed Executive Engineers of PWD and Sub Divisional Magistrates to come together to devise a comprehensive strategy for the planned development of these distinguished locations, which hold a special place in the hearts of the local populace and are steeped in cultural significance.
The Deputy Commissioner underscored the immense emotional and cultural value attached to these sites, emphasizing that their upkeep should be a top priority for the district administration.
He proposed innovative measures to enhance these revered landmarks, such as the thoughtful development of the surrounding areas to include inviting public spaces and the promotion of sustainable development, all while respecting the intrinsic architectural essence.
The sites discussed during this gathering encompass the Jhiri Baba Jitto Shrine, Nagrota Kol Kandoli Temple, R.S Pura Raghunath Mandir, Kameshwar Temple in Akhnoor and many more.
The meeting was attended by SE Public Works Department, ACR Piyush Dhotra, CPO, Yoginder Katoch, Deputy Director Archives, Archaeology & Museums, Chief Education Officer besides others. The SDMs participated virtually.