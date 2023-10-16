Rising substance abuse | Dr Jitendra concerned over spread in Katra, Reasi

Katra, Oct 16: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Monday expressed concern over the “menace of drug addiction spreading even to Reasi district and the holy destination of Katra Vaishnodevi.”
He said that he was disturbed to receive reports about rising cases of substance abuse by the youth in this region. Reasi district is part of his parliamentary constituency.
Sharing his concern, the Union Minister said, “The sanctity of the holy city of Katra must be preserved, and it must become a source of inspiration for social values. A strategic plan is being formulated at the local administration level and social level to check drug addiction. Hotspots will be identified and social awareness will be created to curb the menace.”
Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being the MoS, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, had held review meetings with the local administration and law enforcing agencies on the matter in the last two days.
He appealed to parents and the local administration to wean away children from drugs, saying their “potential must be harnessed to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.”
The Union Minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Navratri festival and Multimedia exhibition, organised by Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here to mark the auspicious Navratras.
The theme of the weeklong exhibition, being organised at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Katra is “9 Years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan.” The exhibition coincides with Navratri festival in Katra.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra said that the development of the region was the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. He said revolutionary development had taken place in the region in the last nine years.