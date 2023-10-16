Rising substance abuse | Dr Jitendra concerned over spread in Katra, Reasi

He said that he was disturbed to receive reports about rising cases of substance abuse by the youth in this region. Reasi district is part of his parliamentary constituency.

Sharing his concern, the Union Minister said, “The sanctity of the holy city of Katra must be preserved, and it must become a source of inspiration for social values. A strategic plan is being formulated at the local administration level and social level to check drug addiction. Hotspots will be identified and social awareness will be created to curb the menace.”