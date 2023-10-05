Rly Board team reviews facilities at Jammu Station
Jammu, Oct 5: A team from the Railway Board, Ministry of Railways Thursday conducted a thorough inspection at Jammu Railway Station with the avowed objective to enhance the passenger experience.
Led by Dr Sanjay Bansal, Railway Board member, Ministry of Railways, the team meticulously assessed various aspects of the station premises. They scrutinized the quality of food sold, evaluated the seating facilities, and inspected the sanitation standards of the station's restrooms.
Following inspection, speaking to media persons, Dr Bansal said that the team was reviewing facilities on the directions of the Railway ministry.
“Inspection visit is on the instructions of the Railway ministry which had directed to take stock of the problems being faced by the people here. We were asked to speak to the administrator here on this account to redress grievances of people, mainly passengers. The officials here cooperated during inspection during which we assessed problems related to seating capacity; checked quality of food articles on sale and cleanliness,” Dr Bansal said.
“I have spoken to Station Director Railway Station Jammu Prateek Shrivastava. He asked us to have a survey first and then he will review those shortcomings and take appropriate measures to rectify them. The team has taken note of both good points as well as shortcomings. A report in this connection will be sent to Northern Railway,” he added.
Another senior railway official, while responding to media queries, said, “(Jammu Railway) Station redevelopment work has already begun. From Narwal side, the building has already come up and the work is going on at a very fast pace.”
“By next year, you will be able to see new platforms. At present there are three platforms, four more are to be constructed. In all, this station will have seven platforms. This will address the problem related to less space for trains due to which they (trains) have to halt and wait at Bari Brahmana for quite long. They will directly arrive at Jammu (Railway station),” he added.