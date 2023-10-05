Rly Board team reviews facilities at Jammu Station

Led by Dr Sanjay Bansal, Railway Board member, Ministry of Railways, the team meticulously assessed various aspects of the station premises. They scrutinized the quality of food sold, evaluated the seating facilities, and inspected the sanitation standards of the station's restrooms.

Following inspection, speaking to media persons, Dr Bansal said that the team was reviewing facilities on the directions of the Railway ministry.

“Inspection visit is on the instructions of the Railway ministry which had directed to take stock of the problems being faced by the people here. We were asked to speak to the administrator here on this account to redress grievances of people, mainly passengers. The officials here cooperated during inspection during which we assessed problems related to seating capacity; checked quality of food articles on sale and cleanliness,” Dr Bansal said.