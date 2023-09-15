Road safety measures | Implementation of action plan reviewed in Udhampur

Udhampur, Sep 15: Deputy Commissioner, Saloni Rai, today chaired a meeting of District Road Safety Committee in the Mini Conference Hall, DC Office Complex, Udhampur, to assess and enhance road safety measures in the district.
Notable attendees included Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Vinod Kumar; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia; SE PWD, Executive Engineers from PWD, PMGSY, and other district officers.
The meeting covered a range of vital topics, including the removal of encroachments and hoardings, the formulation of parking by-laws, relocation of the bus stop from Slathia Chowk to the new bus stand, identification of routes for new permits, displaying route and rate information on commercial vehicles, rigorous enforcement of provisions in the MVD Act, provision of hill recovery cranes, installation of GPS in commercial vehicles, road safety awareness campaigns, identification and mitigation of black spots, reducing road accidents, road maintenance, tackling overloading, implementing effective traffic management systems, easing congestion on busy routes, and the installation of proper signages.
During the meeting, the Executive Engineers from PWD, PMGSY, and NHAI were instructed to ensure consistent road maintenance to prevent accidents. They were also tasked with identifying black spots and implementing corrective measures such as signboard placement and crash barrier installations.
The Traffic Police received instructions to regulate traffic flow, minimize traffic jams, and address overloading concerns, working in coordination with local police for the convenience of the general public. The DC emphasized the importance of quarterly road safety audits, regular meetings, and awareness campaigns. The CEO of the Municipal Corporation was directed to conduct drives to remove encroachments from critical junctions. Stricter enforcement against violators was ordered, led by ARTO, Traffic, and District Police.