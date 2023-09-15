Road safety measures | Implementation of action plan reviewed in Udhampur

During the meeting, the Executive Engineers from PWD, PMGSY, and NHAI were instructed to ensure consistent road maintenance to prevent accidents. They were also tasked with identifying black spots and implementing corrective measures such as signboard placement and crash barrier installations.

The Traffic Police received instructions to regulate traffic flow, minimize traffic jams, and address overloading concerns, working in coordination with local police for the convenience of the general public. The DC emphasized the importance of quarterly road safety audits, regular meetings, and awareness campaigns. The CEO of the Municipal Corporation was directed to conduct drives to remove encroachments from critical junctions. Stricter enforcement against violators was ordered, led by ARTO, Traffic, and District Police.