Robbers strike at house of prominent Jammu businessman, hold family hostage

Jammu, Dec 7: Nearly a dozen robbers armed with country-made weapons today decamped with cash of lakhs at gunpoint from the posh residential area of Gandhi Nagar in Jammu district.
Although the police remained tight-lipped about the incident, the sources, however, said that around 10 to 11 robbers had covered their faces when they forced their entry into the house of the Aggarwal family during the early morning hours.
“Some of the masked robbers assembled the family members in a room while others were monitoring the situation outside the house till the time they left the house,” said the sources. Though different claims were made about the amount the robbers demanded from the victim’s family members, sources claimed that the cash was around Rs 12 to 15 lakhs which they handed over to robbers to end the hostage-like situation. The robbers decamped with the cash from the house after 12:30 PM, the sources said.