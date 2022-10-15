Robbery incidents in Jammu leave people worried

He recalled that “on October 11, 2022 I left my house at 10:30 AM and returned approximately at 3:45 PM. The house was locked but the thieves forced their entry into my house perhaps from the empty plot close to my house.” “The thieves entered the house after they made their way into the house from the kitchen window. It appears they have conducted a reece and when I left they entered the house fearlessly and decamped with gold ornaments,” he said.

Meanwhile, some unidentified persons have decamped with gold ornaments from a house in Miran Sahib. The police have also started an investigation in this matter.