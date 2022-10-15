Robbery incidents in Jammu leave people worried

Jammu, Oct 15: Robbery in Sainik Colony has created panic among the residents who remained worried about the safety of the people living alone in their respective houses.
One of the victims of robbers, K.S. Manhas told Greater Kashmir that the situation is terrible for those who live alone in their houses. “The residents in Sainik Colony are from good backgrounds and highly educated families live here. Yet the fear is from some unidentified people who identify the house and loot the gold and cash even in broad daylight without fear from the police,” he said.
He recalled that “on October 11, 2022 I left my house at 10:30 AM and returned approximately at 3:45 PM. The house was locked but the thieves forced their entry into my house perhaps from the empty plot close to my house.” “The thieves entered the house after they made their way into the house from the kitchen window. It appears they have conducted a reece and when I left they entered the house fearlessly and decamped with gold ornaments,” he said.
Meanwhile, some unidentified persons have decamped with gold ornaments from a house in Miran Sahib. The police have also started an investigation in this matter.