Rohit Gupta posted in ACB J&K

An order to this effect has been issued by Deputy Secretary to the Government, Mohammad Usman Khan.
Srinagar, Apr 18: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday transferred and posted Special Prosecutor, Anti Corruption Court, Doda, Rohit Gupta in Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) J&K.

“In the interest of administration, Mr. Rohit Gupta, Chief Prosecuting Officer, presently posted as Special Public Prosecutor, Anti Corruption Court, Doda is transferred and posted in the Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K, with immediate effect,” reads the GAD order.

