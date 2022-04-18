Rohit Gupta posted in ACB J&K

Srinagar, Apr 18: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday transferred and posted Special Prosecutor, Anti Corruption Court, Doda, Rohit Gupta in Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) J&K.
An order to this effect had been issued by Deputy Secretary to the Government, Mohammad Usman Khan.
“In the interest of administration, Mr. Rohit Gupta, Chief Prosecuting Officer, presently posted as Special Public Prosecutor, Anti Corruption Court, Doda is transferred and posted in the Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K, with immediate effect,” reads the GAD order.