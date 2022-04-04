RS proceedings adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over price rise

Meanwhile, TMC leader Derek O'Brien wanted the House to take up the issue of reservation for women in the House.

The Chair tried to bring order in the House and called Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav to reply on a discussion of working of Ministry of Labour and Employment. However, the opposition kept on protesting and some of them trooped into the well of the House.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceeding for the day. When the House reassembled, Patra told the House about the reply of the minister on discussion of the working of Ministry of Labour of Employment.