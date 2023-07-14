RTI reveals over 60 % teaching posts lying vacant at CUK

The information in this regard has been shared by the Central Public Information Officers of the University with Jammu-based RTI Activist Raman Sharma in reply to his online application under Right to Information Act.

In response to the query related to the strength of teaching staff in the university, the Public Information Officer(PIO) of the university in his reply dated 12 July has informed that sanctioned strength of teaching positions in the university is 195 and present strength of the teaching staff is 76.