RTI reveals over 60 % teaching posts lying vacant at CUK

Jammu, July 14: Over sixty percent posts of teaching staff are lying vacant in Central University of Kashmir (CUK).
The information in this regard has been shared by the Central Public Information Officers of the University with Jammu-based RTI Activist Raman Sharma in reply to his online application under Right to Information Act.
In response to the query related to the strength of teaching staff in the university, the Public Information Officer(PIO) of the university in his reply dated 12 July has informed that sanctioned strength of teaching positions in the university is 195 and present strength of the teaching staff is 76.
The RTI reply confirms that over 61 percent of posts of teaching staff are lying vacant in the university as presently 119 posts of teachers are lying vacant in the CUK.
While giving details about the non-teaching staff in CUK, the reply states that sanctioned strength of non-teaching positions in the university is 114, out of which 31 posts are lying vacant and as on date posted strength of non-teaching staff is 83.
While replying to the query of information seeker Raman Sharma about the steps being taken by the university to fill the vacant posts, the reply states that vacant positions of both teaching and non-teaching are put to the advertisement.
It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in an RTI reply by the Central University of Jammu it has been revealed that almost 40 percent teaching posts are lying there in CUJ. The RTI activist Sharma also informed that a similar RTI application to know about the status of staff strength has also been submitted with the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, and their reply is awaited.