Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case: Court issues production warrant against Yasin Malik, next hearing on Oct 20

Malik had requested the court to allow him to appear physically to cross-examine witnesses in the case. The CBI counsel said lawyers of other accused in the case cross-examined Rubaiya Sayeed today.

On July 15, Rubaiya identified Yasin Malik, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in another case and is currently lodged in Tihar jail, as her abductor in 1989. PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti had defended the identification of Yasin Malik by her sister, saying she did her duty as per law.