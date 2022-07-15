Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case | Late Mufti Sayeed’s daughter identifies Yasin Malik, 3 others as her abductors

Jammu, July 15: Rubaiya Sayeed, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's daughter, appeared before a special CBI court on Friday in a case related to her 1989 abduction and identified JKLF chief Yasin Malik and three others as the ones who took her captive, officials said.
This is the first time Rubaiya has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange. Rubaiya, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over investigations into the case in early 1990.
Rubaiya identified Malik, who was present in the court through video conferencing. "
"This is the person and his name is Yasin Malik. He was the man who threatened me that he will drag me out of the minibus if I refused to follow their diktat," Rubaiya told the judge. She later identified him again through the pictures that were exhibited in the court.
The case had gone into virtual cold storage and was revived after Malik was picked up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 on charges of terror funding.
In January last year, the CBI, with help from special public prosecutors Monika Kohli and S K Bhat, framed charges against 10 people, including Malik, in the Rubaiya kidnapping case that turned out to be a turning point in the Valley's volatile history. The release of the five JKLF members was seen as a morale booster for terror groups, which had started raising their heads at the time.
During the hearing, Rubaiya recorded her statement before the special judge and during the course she identified Malik, who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, and three others as her abductors.