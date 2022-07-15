Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik, 3 others as her abductors

This is the first time Rubaiya has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange. Rubaiya, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over investigations into the case in early 1990.

Rubaiya identified Malik, who was present in the court through video conferencing. "

"This is the person and his name is Yasin Malik. He was the man who threatened me that he will drag me out of the minibus if I refused to follow their diktat," Rubaiya told the judge.

She later identified him again through the pictures that were exhibited in the court.

The case had gone into virtual cold storage and was revived after Malik was picked up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 on charges of terror funding.