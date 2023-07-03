Ruling party using money power to split opposition: Mehbooba

With regard to Uniform Civil Code (UCC), she scoffed at BJP’s concept of uniformity while mentioning star-couple of Bollywood, both BJP leaders. She also linked it to inflation and unemployment. “Uniform Criminal Code is perfectly in place. Still rapists of Bilkis Bano are released. They (government) should effectively implement laws aimed at protecting and empowering women. Still if that (UCC) can bring down tomato prices; create two crore jobs and punish the rapists, we (opposition) will welcome it,” she said, while speaking to media persons here.

Referring to Maharashtra developments witnessing NCP split, she reiterated that the BJP was trying to break opposition parties as it was scared of their unity. She said that these attempts, however, were bringing disrepute to India’s vibrant democracy. “It will not hurt the opposition’s cause but it will damage India’s prestige. In any case, this will further bolster opposition,” she said.