Ruling party using money power to split opposition: Mehbooba

Jammu, July 3: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Monday accused the ruling party (BJP) of using money power to manipulate or cause a split in opposition parties.
With regard to Uniform Civil Code (UCC), she scoffed at BJP’s concept of uniformity while mentioning star-couple of Bollywood, both BJP leaders. She also linked it to inflation and unemployment. “Uniform Criminal Code is perfectly in place. Still rapists of Bilkis Bano are released. They (government) should effectively implement laws aimed at protecting and empowering women. Still if that (UCC) can bring down tomato prices; create two crore jobs and punish the rapists, we (opposition) will welcome it,” she said, while speaking to media persons here.
Referring to Maharashtra developments witnessing NCP split, she reiterated that the BJP was trying to break opposition parties as it was scared of their unity. She said that these attempts, however, were bringing disrepute to India’s vibrant democracy. “It will not hurt the opposition’s cause but it will damage India’s prestige. In any case, this will further bolster opposition,” she said.
“The opposition is to fight BJP and its agencies viz., CBI, ED, NIA etc but it (opposition) will win. It has already demonstrated it in terms of its vote percentage i.e., 63-64 percent against NDA’s 36-37 percent. Is it not ironic that they are sharing an alliance with NCP which was being dubbed as the most corrupt party? This is a subversion of both constitution and democracy,’ the former Chief Minister said.