Run sustained campaigns to raise awareness about judicious use of electric appliances: CS

Dr Mehta enjoined upon them to make the masses fully acquainted about the consumption of electricity by different electric appliances like ACs, Water Heaters, Room Heaters and others so that they become aware about costs and use these gadgets judiciously. He asked them to use the power of our youth in changing the attitude of people by making them champions of change in the society.

The Chief Secretary stated that losses suffered on power purchases exceed more than Rs 3500 Crore annually with previous liabilities piling up by each passing year. He reiterated that these resources belong to our people and should optimally be utilized in creation of jobs for youth or other welfare measures for the people of J&K. He observed that people should be sensitized about the same through massive outreach campaign and this gap in power purchase and revenue realization should be minimized for the general good of masses particularly the educated youth of the UT.