‘Runway Diaries’ to host a mega fashion show on Oct 15 in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 14: The ‘Runway Diaries’, a platform set to redefine and give wings to the fashion industry in Jammu & Kashmir, is hosting a mega fashion show on October 15, 2023, at the prestigious Hari Niwas in Jammu.
The show will showcase the exquisite craftsmanship and rich culture of the region through the collections of renowned designers, both from within and outside Jammu & Kashmir.
This was disclosed by Ritu Singh, founder and director of ‘The Runway Diaries’, while addressing a press conference here.
Ritu Singh said, “The Runway Diaries” is an ambitious platform designed to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry, talent, and craftsmanship that the Jammu region has to offer. With a vision to redefine and uplift the fashion industry in Jammu & Kashmir, it aims to provide opportunities to local artisans, promote culture, boost tourism, and nurture art and talent with a global perspective.”
The team behind ‘The Runway Diaries’ included Vanita Thakur, Ankita Bansal, Dev Krishan Sharma - founder of Dernier Cri and Sarita Tondon, makeup artist and marketplace coordinator.
Thakur, an entrepreneur, educationist, and fashion curator, founded the National Institute of Fashion Design (NIFD) in Jammu 25 years ago. Bansal, with a diverse background in software technology and event management, is a driving force behind ‘The Runway Diaries.’
Ritu Singh informed that the ‘The Runway Diaries’ fashion show would feature a stellar lineup.
“The show will open with collections by Varun Bahl and Jyotika Jhalani, with Talla as the Jeweller partner. The grand finale will be presented by JWs and Kisna jewellers, with Iqbal Khan and Esha Sharma as their show stoppers. The event will be enriched with cultural performances, including Bharatnatyam by Nitika Aggarwal and live Dogri and Sufi songs by Sonali Dogra,” it was mentioned.
34 supermodels from Mumbai and Delhi, alongside Dimple Patel (Miss Diva Globe, 2016) and Aprajita Sharma (Femina Miss India finalist top 10), along with top Jammu models will participate.
Collaborators for this prestigious event will be Anshu Khanna of Royal Fables, NIFD; Mitali Gupta; Amar Chouhan; Nafisa Rachel William; Manav Parahawk; Samaya Interiors, and other personalities from the fashion world.
It was stated that the fashion show would showcase the work of 19 designers from Jammu, highlighting the rich culture of the region. These designers will present exquisite Dogra Poshaks with intricate Gota and Zardozi work, fusion of modern and traditional Dogri designs, and Kashmiri work and embroidery.