‘Runway Diaries’ to host a mega fashion show on Oct 15 in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 14: The ‘Runway Diaries’, a platform set to redefine and give wings to the fashion industry in Jammu & Kashmir, is hosting a mega fashion show on October 15, 2023, at the prestigious Hari Niwas in Jammu.

The show will showcase the exquisite craftsmanship and rich culture of the region through the collections of renowned designers, both from within and outside Jammu & Kashmir.