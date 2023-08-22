Sachin Kumar Vaishy takes over as DC Jammu

The outgoing Deputy Commissioner was accorded a warm farewell at a function attended by officers and staff of the DC office and Revenue Department including Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Chander; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh; Additional Commissioner General and Assistant Commissioner Revenue.

Speaking on the occasion, Avny Lavasa talked about the challenges, and lessons learnt during her tenure as the DC Jammu. She remarked that Jammu serves as the foundation for pivotal activities at the Union Territory level, contributing a major portion to its revenue generation. “Alongside this, the district also receives its share of grievances, which requires coordination and teamwork for effective administration” she added.