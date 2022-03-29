Sadhotra criticises ‘smear campaign’ against NC

Jammu, Mar 29: Former Minister and Senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today criticised the BJP for orchestrating a smear campaign against NC President and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah by creating a smoke screen over his nationalistic credentials.
He said the recent affirmation by Kerela Governor Arif Mohammed Khan about the stand taken by the former Chief Minister in 1989 opposing the release of terrorists in exchange of Rubbya Sayeed should serve as an eye opener to them, said in a press statement issued here today.