Sadhotra expresses concern over water scarcity

Jammu, May 23: Former Minister and senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today expressed serious concern over drinking water scarcity in the villages of Bhalwal area of the Jammu North Assembly Constituency.
He described it as worst example of mis-governance. "It is unimaginable even to think how people must be facing the situation without drinking water in these scorching summer days for such longer durations," Sadhotra said while interacting with the residents of Bhalwal at Mandi, a press release said.
Taking jibe at the theme slogan 'Har Ghar Nal' of the BJP double engine government, the NC leader said that the parody should be completed with the couplet by adding “20 Din Baad Jal.” “This is how the double engine governments create hypes over every issue but fail to deliver on ground zero. They must understand that people cannot be fed with dreams and slogan anymore when even basics are not available to them. The failure on all fronts have made the BJP leaders to stay indoors as they cannot face the people, “he added.