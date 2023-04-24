Sadhotra seeks special employment drive in Kandi belts of Bhalwal

Jammu, Apr 24: Former Minister and senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today sought a special employment drive for the Kandi belts of Bhalwal area in Jammu north assembly constituency.
“Given the economic conditions of the area, a special dispensation is called for to assuage the aspirations of the youth, who are hankering from pillar to post for jobs,” Sadhotra said while addressing a public meeting at Keran in Jammu north assembly constituency. The meeting was presided by Charan Dass Bhagat alias Bapu Ji. Sadhotra also sought regularisation of daily wagers, contractual and seasonal workers in PHE and other various departments and wings of engineering department, saying justice delayed to them is denial of their due, especially as many of them have put in more than two decades in service awaiting regularization. He recalled the initiatives taken by the Omar Abdullah led government towards their regularisation after verifying 64,000 such cases for regularization in phased manner, which could not be cleared due to the Model Code of Conduct in 2014. He regretted that no forward movement has taken place since then, compelling the eligible candidates to take to streets for justice.
“I urge the present dispensation to take call on the issue of regularisation of different segments of workers as envisaged in the exercise carried out by the then government which entailed just physical verification of those to be regularized. This will not be a favour to them but undoing of long standing injustice”, he maintained.
He said the National Conference understands the difficulties being faced by the families of these workers, who despite personal problems have been working tirelessly to meet the aspirations of people.
The Former Minister also dwelt upon issues of immense public importance and called for focused attention towards regulation of power and drinking water supply in the ensuing summer months. The unscheduled power cuts have become a norm and this continuous phenomenon speaks volumes about the days to come. There has to be some accountability in the line departments for maintaining essential services, he said and called for drawing an advance action plan to avert the imminent crisis-like situations.
He said the BJP has miserably failed on all fronts and the burgeoning unemployment problem with scams and frauds hitting the future of youth, rising prices and deteriorating utility services are an offshoot of the anti-people policies of the double engine government.