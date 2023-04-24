Sadhotra seeks special employment drive in Kandi belts of Bhalwal

“Given the economic conditions of the area, a special dispensation is called for to assuage the aspirations of the youth, who are hankering from pillar to post for jobs,” Sadhotra said while addressing a public meeting at Keran in Jammu north assembly constituency. The meeting was presided by Charan Dass Bhagat alias Bapu Ji. Sadhotra also sought regularisation of daily wagers, contractual and seasonal workers in PHE and other various departments and wings of engineering department, saying justice delayed to them is denial of their due, especially as many of them have put in more than two decades in service awaiting regularization. He recalled the initiatives taken by the Omar Abdullah led government towards their regularisation after verifying 64,000 such cases for regularization in phased manner, which could not be cleared due to the Model Code of Conduct in 2014. He regretted that no forward movement has taken place since then, compelling the eligible candidates to take to streets for justice.

“I urge the present dispensation to take call on the issue of regularisation of different segments of workers as envisaged in the exercise carried out by the then government which entailed just physical verification of those to be regularized. This will not be a favour to them but undoing of long standing injustice”, he maintained.