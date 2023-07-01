Sadhotra wishes pilgrims safe Yatra

Jammu, July 1: Former minister and senior National Conference (NC) Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today wished Amarnath pilgrims a safe yatra.
In a statement, he called for strict adherence to Nitish Sengupta panel recommendations. “ I wish Amarnath pilgrims a safe, secured, smooth and blissful yatra to the revered cave shrine on the Kashmir Himalayas. I appeal for strict adherence to the recommendations of the Nitish Sengupta Commission with regard to safety and security of devotees and the facilitators,”Sadhotra said.
The former minister said the safety and security of the yatris and all those facilitating the pilgrimage enroute the mountainous and difficult terrain is of paramount importance and the Lieutenant Governor's administration besides Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board should utilise all the resources to ensure regulated and hassle-free yatra.
He said the constitution of the Nitish Sengupta panel post the most tragic 1996 snow and storm catastrophe, which claimed nearly 250 lives, manifested in drawing a pragmatic roadmap for smooth conduct of the pilgrimage with focus on pilgrim safety. “Eventually, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board was constituted by an Act of legislature during National Conference government in the year 2000 to manage the yatra,” he added.