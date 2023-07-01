Sadhotra wishes pilgrims safe Yatra

In a statement, he called for strict adherence to Nitish Sengupta panel recommendations. “ I wish Amarnath pilgrims a safe, secured, smooth and blissful yatra to the revered cave shrine on the Kashmir Himalayas. I appeal for strict adherence to the recommendations of the Nitish Sengupta Commission with regard to safety and security of devotees and the facilitators,”Sadhotra said.

The former minister said the safety and security of the yatris and all those facilitating the pilgrimage enroute the mountainous and difficult terrain is of paramount importance and the Lieutenant Governor's administration besides Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board should utilise all the resources to ensure regulated and hassle-free yatra.