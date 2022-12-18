Safety of minorities govt priority: Khatana

Addressing a meeting organized by Charanjit Singh at WareHouse here today, Khatana said that during the past 7 decades Congress and other parties only exploited minorities doing nothing for uplifting their status. He said that the BJP government abrogated Article 370 and gave compensation to refugees from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, gave citizenship rights to Valmiki community, Gorkhas and West Pakistan refugees who were denied right to life, education and job by the previous governments. He said that developmental projects were in the progress and new investments were flowing in, which would generate employment opportunities in near future.