Sainik School Nagrota admission round 1 E-counselling results declared

After the declaration of the results of round-1 of E-counselling for allotment of seats, candidates have been directed to accept the seat allotted before March 21, 2023 by 1200 hours.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said, “All India Sainik School Entrance Examination for admission in class VI and IX for the academic session 2023-24 was held on January 8, 2023 and the results were declared in February, 2023. Subsequently, candidates who cleared the examination were directed to register for E-counselling for final selection of candidates on the basis of category-wise merit for 33 Sainik Schools located in different parts of the country.”