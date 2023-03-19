Sainik School Nagrota admission round 1 E-counselling results declared

Jammu, Mar 19: Sainik Schools Society, under the Ministry of Defence, has declared the results of round-1 of E-Counselling held over the past two weeks for allotment of seats in each of the 33 Sainik Schools, including Sainik school Nagrota.
After the declaration of the results of round-1 of E-counselling for allotment of seats, candidates have been directed to accept the seat allotted before March 21, 2023 by 1200 hours.
PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said, “All India Sainik School Entrance Examination for admission in class VI and IX for the academic session 2023-24 was held on January 8, 2023 and the results were declared in February, 2023. Subsequently, candidates who cleared the examination were directed to register for E-counselling for final selection of candidates on the basis of category-wise merit for 33 Sainik Schools located in different parts of the country.”
“Parents and candidates can exercise their choice of accepting, reconsider or exit the seats allotted to them. Further requisite documents have to be produced at the allocated school for physical verification and contact only the concerned school in case of any further queries. For all information parents and candidates may visit https://mes.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling,” Lt Col Anand said.