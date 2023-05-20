Salesman suspended for failure to provide ration to 100 families in Udhampur

“Some 100 families were not provided food grains by salesman, GSD, Jaganoo, Tara Chand,” reads an order issued by Assistant Director, FC&CA Udhampur, Dr Nasir Ahmed Butt quoting the report of chief inspector of the department who substantiated the claims of the complainant that 100 families were not provided food grains.

The primary responsibility of the “salesman/FPS dealer” was to provide food grains to the bonafide people as per the entitlement and during the stipulated time frame. However, as per the inquiry report, Tara Chand failed to fulfill his responsibility as a salesman.