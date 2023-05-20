Salesman suspended for failure to provide ration to 100 families in Udhampur

Jammu, May 20: A salesman was today placed under suspension by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs following complaints against him in Block Divas at Jaganoo in Udhampur district.
“Some 100 families were not provided food grains by salesman, GSD, Jaganoo, Tara Chand,” reads an order issued by Assistant Director, FC&CA Udhampur, Dr Nasir Ahmed Butt quoting the report of chief inspector of the department who substantiated the claims of the complainant that 100 families were not provided food grains.
The primary responsibility of the “salesman/FPS dealer” was to provide food grains to the bonafide people as per the entitlement and during the stipulated time frame. However, as per the inquiry report, Tara Chand failed to fulfill his responsibility as a salesman.
Therefore, he was placed under suspension and attached to the office of the Tehsil Supply Officer, Udhampur during the period of suspension. Meanwhile, the TSO Udhampur was directed to ensure proper and timely distribution of food grains to the people.
Pertinently, during the Block Divas on May 3 at Jaganoo a complaint was received that some families were not provided ration for the months of November and December 2022 from the government sale depot, Jaganoo despite proper biometric authentication on e-PoS devices.