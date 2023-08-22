Saloni Rai takes over as DC Udhampur

Udhampur, Aug 21:Saloni Rai today assumed the office as new Deputy Commissioner Udhampur relieving Sachin Kumar Vaishya.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, SDM Ramnagar, Shishir Gupta, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rafiq Ahmad Jaral, DFO, Rushal Garg, Chief Planning Officer, Mudassir Yaqoob Zargar, Deputy District Election Officer, Gurdev Kumar, DSEO, Darshan Kumar, Tehsildar Udhampur, Jai Singh and other officers, officials were present.
After assuming the charge of Deputy Commissioner, she interacted with officers of District Administration. During the interaction, the senior officers of District Administration presented a brief profile and overview of the main schemes being implemented in the district.