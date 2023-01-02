Samoon reviews status of grievances registered on JKIGRAMS portal

Jammu, Jan 2: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review the status of grievances and complaints received by the department on JKIGRAMS portal.
The meeting was informed that 21 grievances and complaints have been received on the portal till date, of which, most of them have been disposed off and remaining are being looked into for speedy redressal.
Principal Secretary stressed upon the officers to ensure early redressal of all genuine grievances being registered by the public concerning SDD so that the purpose of the portal is met successfully and required feedback is obtained.
He enjoined upon the officers that redressal of each complaint/grievance should be completed on the basis of ground report with cross examination of complaints, so that the complainant gets proper information as well as resolution for the same. He also asked the officers to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed guidelines while dealing with issues being registered on the portal.
The meeting was attended by Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, J&K, Leena Padha; Director, Skill Development Department, Sudershan Kumar; Special Secretary SDD; Financial Advisor SDD; Secretary, Board of Technical Education, J&K and other concerned officials both in person and online.