Sanatana Dharma’s Vasudeva Kutumbakam philosophy key to promoting universal brotherhood: Devender Singh Rana

The BJP leader said the glorious Indian civilisation treats the world as a family and this ethos serves as a beacon of light in the dark tunnel of ignorance that treats humanity differently. The Vedic philosophy, however, does not differentiate between the people on religious or continental basis but treats them as one. This effort is now being appreciated globally more than ever before. He said every Sanatani begins the day with the prayers for everyone to be happy, everyone to be in good health and everyone to prosper as they believe God in every particle, least to speak of humans. He said the spiritual land of India has emanated the message of humanity from times immemorial and guided humankind to peace and prosperity. The renewed cultural renaissance in the present times is hugely contributing towards harmonious growth of the society, he said, adding that in the present grim scenario, the ancient Indian way of life rekindles hope for addressing the conflict issues for the humanity to grow and prosper, instead of creating the fear of animosity and uncertainty. Rana referred to the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing about positivity in the international affairs, saying this is imperative for better understanding between communities and nations. This is why the world is looking towards India for solutions to issues, he maintained.

“Those spreading venomous canards against the Sanatan Dharam and Sanatanis for petty political benefits beware and not be mistaken about their tolerance as a sign of weakness ,” Rana said, asserting that the Sanatanis believe in the philosophy of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect and regard for each human being, irrespective of their religion , region or caste, however, they cannot tolerate insult of the Sanatan Dharam which is the identity and philosophy of existence of each Sanatani, he added.