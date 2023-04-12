Sanctioning of mega road projects in J&K | J&K grateful to PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah : Ravinder Raina

“It was in Atal ji's tenure, when the foundation of strong and smooth road connectivity was laid in J&K. Under the Congress's regime for 10 years from 2004-2014, the works were jeopardised but now they have taken a growth spurt in Jammu and Kashmir again after 2014 under the strong and decisive leadership of PM Modi. This is contributing immensely to the development of Jammu and Kashmir,”he said.

“The national highway status to the Baba Amarnath road, Anantnag-Pahalgam-Chandanwari-Baltal Amarnath Yatra road and Baltal ropeway Gandola will prove to be the one of the greatest gift of Modi government to J&K increasing the tourist footfall in the region. These steps will ensure the beautification of the paradise on earth. For all these gifts, the residents of Jammu and Kashmir thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the core of their heart,” Raina said.