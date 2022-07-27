Sanjay Saraf hails administration for Yatra arrangements

In Srinagar, an event was held at the RLIP Office in which many representatives announced to join the party. On this occasion, Sanjay Saraf expressed hope while welcoming them to the RLIP, that the party workers should do their best to make the party a solid ground.

Saraf said that people are joining the RLIP while the party will try to fulfill their hopes. He directed the workers and party leaders to take the people's complaints to the higher authorities and take steps to resolve those issues.