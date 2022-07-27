Sanjay Saraf hails administration for Yatra arrangements

Srinagar, July 27: National general secretary of the Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party (RLIP), Sanjay Saraf said the arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra by the government are satisfactory, while he thanked the people for their cooperation in making the yatra a success.
In Srinagar, an event was held at the RLIP Office in which many representatives announced to join the party. On this occasion, Sanjay Saraf expressed hope while welcoming them to the RLIP, that the party workers should do their best to make the party a solid ground.
Saraf said that people are joining the RLIP while the party will try to fulfill their hopes. He directed the workers and party leaders to take the people's complaints to the higher authorities and take steps to resolve those issues.
Saraf said that the passenger vehicles from south Kashmir are not permitted from Pantha Chowk and said that the passengers are facing difficulties. He appealed relevant department to look into the issue of non-permission so that passenger’s do not have to face difficulties?
Sanjay Saraf expressed satisfaction on the measures taken by Government in the annual Amarnath Yatra, saying that lakhs of pilgrims visited Holy cave, after returning from the Yatra.
“I observed that the measures taken by the government and the administration to make the successful Pilgrimage are quite reassuring,”he added.