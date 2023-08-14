Sanskrit Shobha Yatra | Rana calls for major initiative to promote Sanskrit

Jammu, Aug 14: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today stressed the need for a major initiative to ensure widespread reach of Sanskrit to masses, saying this is imperative for preserving and promoting the ancient language, culture and heritage.
“To understand the richness of the Indian culture and civilisation, knowledge of Sanskrit is paramount “, Devender Rana said while flagging of Sanskrit Shobhayatra and ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan’ organized by Chudamani Sanskrit Sanstha, Basholi and Shri Kailakh Jyotish Evam Vedic Sansthan Trust in collaboration with Central Sanskrit University, Ranbir Campus, Kote Bhalwal, Jammu, which started from Shri Raghunath Ji Temple and culminated at Parade Ground, Jammu.
Devender Rana described Sanskrit language as treasure trove of the Indian heritage and called for its massive promotion at all the levels especially by including it in academic curriculum. The younger generations are needed to be rooted with their time tested heritage and this can be achieved only by teaching the language at the threshold of their academic odyssey, he added.
The BJP leader said Prime Minister .Narendra Modi in his nine years of Government has restored the place of pride of the Indian culture, traditions and heritage on the world horizon. He said Sanskrit is the language of Indian civilization and its promotion should be the corner stone of the Indian culture.