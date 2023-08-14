Sanskrit Shobha Yatra | Rana calls for major initiative to promote Sanskrit

“To understand the richness of the Indian culture and civilisation, knowledge of Sanskrit is paramount “, Devender Rana said while flagging of Sanskrit Shobhayatra and ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan’ organized by Chudamani Sanskrit Sanstha, Basholi and Shri Kailakh Jyotish Evam Vedic Sansthan Trust in collaboration with Central Sanskrit University, Ranbir Campus, Kote Bhalwal, Jammu, which started from Shri Raghunath Ji Temple and culminated at Parade Ground, Jammu.

Devender Rana described Sanskrit language as treasure trove of the Indian heritage and called for its massive promotion at all the levels especially by including it in academic curriculum. The younger generations are needed to be rooted with their time tested heritage and this can be achieved only by teaching the language at the threshold of their academic odyssey, he added.