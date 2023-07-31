‘Sarhad’ writes to LG Sinha; seeks to develop ‘health village’ in Lolab

The request has been made in a letter, written to the Lieutenant Governor, jointly by Sarhad founder president Sanjay Nahar and trustee Anuj Nahar.

The letter is appended with a well-drafted concept note about “Aarogya Gram”, explaining its rationale and also action plan, prepared by Dr Amol Deolekar MD Founder Hope Hospital, Pune.

Nahars in the letter, written on June 8, 2023, have sought the permission to build the “world's first health village in Lolab Valley of Kupwara district, either at village Sogam or village Chandigam or wherever the administration deems fit.”

While moving the proposal, they maintained that this project would “boost health and apple tourism in North Kashmir.”