Sarore toll plaza row: Transporters observe 'chaka jam' in Jammu

Jammu, Sept 01: Calling for suspension of toll collection at Sarore Toll plaza, Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association has been observing a chaka jam strike in Jammu with wide impact being seen on roads.

The call for strike was given by the transport association days after Jammu observed bandh on the call of Yuva Rajput Sabha.

People are demanding suspension of toll collection at Sarore Toll plaza due to poor condition of the highway from Jammu to Kathua Lakhanpur.