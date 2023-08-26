Sarore toll plaza, smart meters installation issues | Jammu observes peaceful shutdown

Jammu, Aug 26: A peaceful bandh was today observed across Jammu district, parts of Samba and Kathua districts gainst the collection of toll tax on Jammu-Pathankot highway at Sarore annd installation of electric smart meters.
The strike was also called in support of the demand for the release of detained Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) members
The public transport services also remained affected although the private vehicles were plying on the city and its peripheral roads in Jammu.
The markets in Jammu especially in Old City were closed in support of bandh call given by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu with the support of J&K High Court Bar Association, various political and non-political organisations.
Some youth came out with national flags and protested in Jammu City’s various areas demanding release of YRS leaders from Kathua jail and end to the collection of toll tax at Sarore. The leaders and workers of National Conference, PDP and Congress Party also joined protests at several places.
Police & paramilitary personnel remained deployed in several places to avoid any kind of disturbance to the peaceful atmosphere. Pertinently, vegetable vendors and medical stores remained open. In parts of Samba district, the business establishment remained closed.
The transporters association gave an ultimatum to the government announcing that they would go on indefinite strike from August 31 if demands are not met.
Even as the transporters had not announced their participation to today’s Jammu bandh call for today, the majority of public transport service remained off the road.