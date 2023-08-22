Sarore toll, smart meter measures | Sadhotra demands rollback

In a statement, he alleged that the illogical and unjust measures are like punishing the people. Sadhotra said that in a welfare state, facilitating people is a matter of right and not any concession.

He described the levying of toll at Sarore as an avoidable burden on the common people and called for its immediate winding up in the larger interest of traders, industrialists, tourists, pilgrims and above all the common commuters.

“The decision is all the more condemnable, as the government has been charging cess on petrol and diesel for construction, upgradation, improvement and upkeep of the roads,”said the senior NC leader said. He wondered the rationale in levying road taxes when the people are bearing the burden indirectly by way of fuel cess.