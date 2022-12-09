Sarpanch, SHG members call on LG

Jammu, Dec 9: A delegation of Self-Help Group members from Pouni, Reasi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here today.
The delegation led by Neelam Rani, Sarpanch Kothian Reasi apprised the Lt Governor about the issue pertaining to augmentation of facilities at Dogra Haat.
The sarpanch also projected various issues of public importance of her panchayat including strengthening of road connectivity and other developmental needs.
The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that all their genuine issues and demands would be taken up for examination and early redressal.