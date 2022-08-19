Satellite Township, housing colonies approved in JDA meeting

The proposed township will be a completely self-sufficient state-of-the-art satellite town with all modern infrastructure and amenities, including for commercial and institutional usage, and will also provide livelihood opportunities for its residents within the township. It will be for the first time in the last three decades that the JDA will take up development of a housing colony of this scale in Jammu. The proposed township will fully take care of the expansion needs of Jammu city. The Board further approved the revamping of drainage, road, water supply and power distribution infrastructure in underdeveloped housing colonies of JDA viz Udheywala, Gole Gujral, Birpur, Kot Bhawal and Roop Nagar sector 6 with an estimated expenditure of Rs 66 crores which will touch the lives of population of more than ten thousand residents in these colonies. Grant of alternate plots to the allottees of Roop Nagar housing colony sector 6 (new) in other sectors of the same colony, who could not be handed over possession because of long legal disputes, was also approved by the Board.

Vice Chairman JDA, Pankaj Magotra presented a detailed agenda including the action taken on the decisions of the previous meeting before the Board for discussion covering several issues pertaining to the functioning of the JDA and new initiatives for the development of the urban infrastructure in Jammu city.