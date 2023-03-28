Save Sharda Committee Head, Balwant Thakur call on LG

Jammu, Mar 28: Ravinder Pandita, Head and Founder of Save Sharda Committee called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.
Pandita apprised the Lt Governor on various matters pertaining to the promotion of the religious heritage of the UT of J&K and other issues of Sharda Peeth.
The Lt Governor assured Pandita of due consideration of all genuine issues put forth by him during the interaction.
Later, Padma Shri Balwant Thakur, eminent theatre personality and former Cultural Diplomat of India to Mauritius also called on the Lt Governor and discussed the vision for the preservation, promotion, and protection of culture of Jammu Kashmir.
Balwant Thakur also presented the Lt Governor, a monograph on his accomplishments as playwright, theatre director and cultural administrator.