Scholarship sanctioned  for wards of martyred, serving police personnel

In a statement police said that vide PHQ order No. 4342 of 2022, meritorious scholarship of Rs 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of fifty seven wards of serving police personnel who have secured 90% and above marks in the annual examination of 10th class in the academic session 2021-22. Similarly meritorious scholarship of Rs 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of fifty six wards who have secured 80% and above marks in the annual examination of 10th class during the academic session 2021-22. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.

The DGP has also sanctioned scholarship of over Rs 1.27 lakh in favour of 11 wards of martyred police personnel.