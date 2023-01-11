Scholarship sanctioned  for wards of martyred, serving police personnel

Jammu, Jan 11: To boost the morale and instill competitiveness among the wards of serving police personnel, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarship of over Rs 5.66 lakh in favour of 113 wards of serving police personnel. He has also sanctioned scholarship of Rs 1.27 lakh in favour of 11 wards of martyred police personnel.
In a statement police said that vide PHQ order No. 4342 of 2022, meritorious scholarship of Rs 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of fifty seven wards of serving police personnel who have secured 90% and above marks in the annual examination of 10th class in the academic session 2021-22. Similarly meritorious scholarship of Rs 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of fifty six wards who have secured 80% and above marks in the annual examination of 10th class during the academic session 2021-22. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.
The DGP has also sanctioned scholarship of over Rs 1.27 lakh in favour of 11 wards of martyred police personnel.
“Rupees fifteen thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of two wards who are pursuing MBBS. Scholarship of rupees 12500 each has been sanctioned in favour of six wards who are pursuing education in secondary classes and bachelor degree. Rupees seven thousand five hundred has been sanctioned in favour of three wards who are studying in lower classes. The scholarship has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Education Fund,” police said.
“The scholarship schemes of Jammu and Kashmir Police include scholarships for wards of serving/deceased/martyred Police personnel/SPOs for class 10th & 12th. Special reward is also given to the students who perform exceptionally in the college/universities and technical courses. Rewards are also given to the wards who crack competitive exams like UPSC, JKPSC, NEET, NET, CSIR etc,” it added.