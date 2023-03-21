School of Biotechnology, SMVDU celebrate World Water Day

The event commenced with a keynote lecture delivered by Vice Chancellor of SMVDU, Padma Shri Prof Ravindra Kumar Sinha. Prof Sinha underscored the necessity for implementing robust measures to combat water pollution, including the establishment of sewage treatment plants in urban areas and effluent treatment plants for industrial units. He expounded upon the cultural, religious and spiritual significance of Mansar Lake and its vital role in providing drinking water, micro-irrigation, nutrient exchange and biodiversity preservation. Prof. Sinha advocated for the implementation of a Lake Management plan for Surinsar and Mansar lakes to promote sustainable eco-friendly tourism.

Head of the School of Biotechnology, Dr Ratna Chandra emphasised the significance of sacred water bodies such as Surinsar-Mansar Lakes in sustaining livelihoods and educating students about the environment. She advocated for an increase in field visits to enhance student awareness. She further underscored the importance of raising awareness about critical issues such as depleting groundwater and excessive use of chemicals in agriculture.