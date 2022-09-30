School timing changed in Jammu division

Jammu, Sep 30: Director School Education of Jammu (DSEJ) on Friday ordered a change in the timing of all government and recognized private schools in the summer zone of Jammu division from October 1.
“All the government and recognized private schools falling in the summer zone of Jammu division shall observe school timing as 9.00 am to 3.00 pm within Municipal limits,” DSEJ notified.
However, the school timing for the schools in the areas outside the Municipal limits or in the rural areas of the region will be from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm from October 1, 2022.