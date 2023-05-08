Schools upto class 8 closed in Ramban owing to heavy rains

Srinagar, May 8: District administration Ramban has ordered for closure of all schools, upto Class 8, for the day, amid ongoing heavy rains across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam, as reported by GNS, ordered for the closure of the schools albeit asking for scheduled conduct of exams, if any, in the district.

"All Schools (Government & Private) up to middle level (Class 8) in Ramban District shall remain closed today in view of heavy rains. However, exams if any, shall be held as per schedule", the Deputy Commissioner Ramban said.