Udhampur, Nov 8: The Department of Microbiology at Government Medical College Udhampur has commenced the screening of blood samples from febrile patients to detect Chikungunya.

In recent times, the Hospital is receiving patients with symptoms such as fever, joint pain, and cough, and Chikungunya is emerging as a significant cause of fever, alongside dengue. So far, for Dengue, 2677 blood samples have been screened, with 554 testing positive.