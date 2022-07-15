Screening travellers part of UT Govt’s mitigation plan

Jammu, July 15: The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Jammu region has alarmed the health authorities particularly in Jammu district where they have kept DRDO Hospital at Bhagwati Nagar on standby and special monitoring for the Amarnath Yatris is being done.
Officials in the Health Department say “the situation is not alarming” as the majority of the cases are asymptomatic and they manage to recover in home isolation. However, experts have advised people to observe proper precautions in public places as the virus is spreading fast.
As per the official records, the active positive cases are more in Jammu region in comparison to Kashmir. “Jammu has 507 active positive cases and Kashmir has 349 Covid19 active positive cases,” the official records stated.
In view of the spike in cases, Health Department has geared up and has kept DRDO Hospital in Bhagwati Nagar Jammu on standby and the facilities in GMC Jammu and MCH at Gandhi Nagar have been improved for the Covid19 positive patients.
“We have recorded almost nil admission in the hospitals although the positive cases have increased. People who have different health related issues come to hospital and some of them are tested Covid-19 positive during routine sampling in the hospital,” a senior official told Greater Kashmir.
The official said, “The pregnant Covid19 positive women are being successfully operated and proper care is being provided to them in MCH, Gandhi Nagar. The positive cases are less in numbers and the majority of them have no symptoms.”
“In routine, we are conducting around 7500 Covid sampling. Of total tests, 1000-1500 RT-PCR samples are taken. We are also sending samples for genome sampling. The present Covid19 virus appears to be a mild Omicron variant,” the official added.