Screening travellers part of UT Govt’s mitigation plan

Officials in the Health Department say “the situation is not alarming” as the majority of the cases are asymptomatic and they manage to recover in home isolation. However, experts have advised people to observe proper precautions in public places as the virus is spreading fast.

As per the official records, the active positive cases are more in Jammu region in comparison to Kashmir. “Jammu has 507 active positive cases and Kashmir has 349 Covid19 active positive cases,” the official records stated.