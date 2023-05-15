Scuffle breaks out at GMC Jammu hostel, police investigating: SSP

Jammu, May 15: A scuffle broke out between students of government medical college, Jammu and outsiders in the institution's hostel, police said on Monday.

SSP Jammu,Chandan Kohli said that there has been an incident of scuffle between some students and outsiders in GMC Hostel, Jammu. "The police have taken cognizance of the matter and investigation is going on, " he said.