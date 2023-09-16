SDG BSF visits Akhnoor, R S Pura; reviews security on IB

PRO BSF Jammu said that SDG Khurania arrived on Thursday at Frontier Headquarter BSF Jammu for a three-day visit i.e., from September 15 to 17, to review the security scenario of Jammu Frontier.

“BSF Sector commanders and Battalion commanders briefed SDG BSF on the ground and he was shown overall BSF deployment and domination of the area. He was also briefed about border management aspects of BSF battalions deployed in the area wherein the local border population is assisted in terms of regular civic action programmes and border area medical camps,” PRO BSF said, in an official statement.

He informed that SDG BSF visited various Border Out Posts (BOPs) and witnessed the operational preparedness of field formations.