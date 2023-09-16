SDG BSF visits Akhnoor, R S Pura; reviews security on IB

Jammu, Sep 16: Border Security Force (BSF) Special Director General (SDG), Western Command Y B Khurania Saturday visited border areas of Akhnoor and R S Pura along with Inspector General (IG) BSF Jammu D K Boora and other officers and reviewed the security situation on International Border (IB).
PRO BSF Jammu said that SDG Khurania arrived on Thursday at Frontier Headquarter BSF Jammu for a three-day visit i.e., from September 15 to 17, to review the security scenario of Jammu Frontier.
“BSF Sector commanders and Battalion commanders briefed SDG BSF on the ground and he was shown overall BSF deployment and domination of the area. He was also briefed about border management aspects of BSF battalions deployed in the area wherein the local border population is assisted in terms of regular civic action programmes and border area medical camps,” PRO BSF said, in an official statement.
He informed that SDG BSF visited various Border Out Posts (BOPs) and witnessed the operational preparedness of field formations.
During the visit, SDG BSF Interacted with ground troops and applauded their professional acumen in safeguarding the International Border in stringent conditions relentlessly. SDG Khurania encouraged BSF troops to carry on their excellent work in effective domination of the border to thwart any challenge from across the border, PRO BSF said.
Later in the evening, SDG BSF addressed a ‘PrahariSammelan’ and lauded Jammu Frontier for maintaining the highest degree of professionalism in dominating the border effectively, PRO BSF Jammu informed.
Earlier on Friday, SDG Khurania had reviewed the security scenario of Jammu International Border. IG Boora gave a detailed presentation to the SDG at Frontier Headquarter, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on Jammu IB and Line of Control (LoC). IG Frontier described the general security scenario of Area of Responsibility (AOR), covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on complete Jammu IB.
“On Friday, SDG BSF later visited the Samba border area where he was briefed and informed about recent threats being faced by the BSF in the Samba area, ranging from tunnelling and cross border smuggling by counterpart elements. SDG BSF was shown various border domination aspects on the ground,” PRO BSF Jammu had said, in an official statement.
“A special emphasis was given to the drone threats posed by counterpart drones from across the border into Indian territory. SDG BSF was also shown the all-round domination strategy of BSF on IB covering depth area also,” he had added.
Khurania had also addressed the troops on ground on Friday and praised them for their effective border duties round the clock, PRO said.