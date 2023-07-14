Search operation concludes in Kathua

“Some locals were sitting on the rooftops in the Sahar Khad area last night, when they spotted a continuous light from the sky like it was a train that was coming down towards the Sahar Khad,” one of the eyewitnesses told the local media in Kathua.

The locals claimed that they informed the police and alerted the residents. “We jointly launched searches with police, paramilitary, and locals last night that lasted till 11 PM. However, the searches were resumed in the morning too. But nothing was found,” the police sources said.