Search operation concludes in Kathua after suspicious light sighting in sky

Jammu, July 14: Security forces today concluded a search operation that was started after locals reported suspicious drone like lights in the sky last night at Sahar Khad area in Kathua district.
“Some locals were sitting on the roof tops at Sahar Khad area last night, when they spotted a continuous light from the sky like it was a train that was coming down towards the Sahar Khad,” one of the eyewitness told the local media in Kathua.
The local claimed that they informed the police and alerted the residents.
“We jointly launched searches with police, paramilitary and local last night that lasted till 11 PM. However, the searches were resumed in the morning too. But nothing was found,” the police sources said.
They said that the alert locals informed the police and helped the search teams in the search operation. "However, nothing was found from the Sahar Khad area.”