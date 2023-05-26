Search operation launched to nab associates of OGW after his arrest in Kishtwar

“Mohammed Yousaf Chauhan, Chirgi, Kishtwar an OGW was arrested by the J&K Police, Indian Army, and CRPF teams in a joint operation following intelligence inputs about his presence in the area,” said the sources in the security establishment.

They told Greater Kashmir that he was taken into custody and accordingly put into questioning by security forces to ascertain the whereabouts of terrorist Jahangir Saroori and his activities. “The security forces recovered one hand grenade following his disclosure during an interrogation,” said the sources, adding that they have also launched a massive search operation following details he shared with his interrogators.