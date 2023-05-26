Search operation launched to nab associates of OGW after his arrest in Kishtwar

Jammu, May 26: Security forces today claimed to have arrested a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in a joint operation and recovered a Chinese-made hand grenade in Kishtwar’s remote area.
“Mohammed Yousaf Chauhan, Chirgi, Kishtwar an OGW was arrested by the J&K Police, Indian Army, and CRPF teams in a joint operation following intelligence inputs about his presence in the area,” said the sources in the security establishment.
They told Greater Kashmir that he was taken into custody and accordingly put into questioning by security forces to ascertain the whereabouts of terrorist Jahangir Saroori and his activities. “The security forces recovered one hand grenade following his disclosure during an interrogation,” said the sources, adding that they have also launched a massive search operation following details he shared with his interrogators.
Following the arrest, a case under FIR Number 117 of 2023 has been registered at the Kishtwar police station while security forces recovered one Chinese-made hand grenade from the Cherji area following his disclosure during an interrogation.
The security forces have also launched a massive search operation at Cherji, Chicha, and Padyarna following details he shared with his interrogators. The searches were conducted so that the active terrorists of the districts can be nabbed and further leads into the case are developed, said the statement of Kishtwar police.
The SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal has also advised the youth, not to fall prey to the evil designs of terrorist organisations which will spoil their career. He also appealed to the people to inform the police about the activities or any kind of movement of the terrorists so that immediate counter-action is taken against them.
It may be recalled here that the Kishtwar police have identified 36 terrorists from the Kishtwar district who had joined terrorism in the past and were still operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan in an attempt to revive terrorism in Chenab Valley.
Accordingly, the NIA special court has also issued non-bailable warrants against them, and their properties were also identified in Kishtwar by the police.
The Special Investigation Unit of JKP has also tightened its grip against the terrorists, and their supporters, and accordingly, they had recently conducted raids in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban district’s various areas.