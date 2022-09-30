Searches in Kathua after suspected drone activity

Jammu, Sep 30: Intensive searches were conducted in the areas on and along the International Border (IB), following suspected drone activity near Talli village of Hiranagar in Kathua district on Friday.
Police said that a joint search operation by the JKP, CRPF, BSF and SOG personnel was launched after villagers of Talli in Hiranagar informed the security forces about suspected drone activity.
“Intensive searches were conducted in the belt along the International Border (IB) apprehending dropping of arms, ammunition or narcotics but so far nothing was found,” police added.